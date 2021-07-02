A woman is alleging in a civil rights lawsuit that a former Northwest Missouri sheriff gave her drugs and sexually assaulted her.
The former sheriff of Harrison County, Joshua Eckerson, took his own life last year just hours after he was criminally charged.
The plaintiff in the recent civil case, granted a protective order by a judge, is named as Jane Doe.
In the lawsuit, she alleges Eckerson drove her home after a criminal interview and then made a suggestive comment, creating a string of legal violations lasting six months.
Eckerson was charged with three misdemeanors by a special prosecutor:
- Misuse of official information by a public servant
- Trespassing
- Domestic assault
Hours after those charges were filed, Eckerson took his own life. It's unclear if those charges are related to the civil rights lawsuit, because the criminal court documents have been sealed.
In the civil rights case, Doe alleged Eckerson returned to her house the same day he sent a suggestive text referencing her body and coerced her into sexual intercourse.
The lawsuit states Eckerson was wearing his uniform and carrying a firearm at the time of the incident, which took place inside his official sheriff's department vehicle outside Doe's residence on Sept. 20, 2015.
State court records indicate Eckerson was married at that time, and his wife initiated divorce proceedings the next year.
The lawsuit alleges Eckerson provided Doe with methamphetamine from the sheriff's department's evidence lockup.
"Over the ensuing months, Eckerson coerced plaintiff into having sexual intercourse or performing other sexual acts in exchange for the sheriff's department's assistance in criminal charges against herself or her family members," the lawsuit states.
"Eckerson told (Doe) that she could sell drugs in Harrison County without fear of prosecution," the lawsuit states.
Eckerson also allegedly directed Doe to trade illegal narcotics for steroids, which he used on himself, the lawsuit states. During the sexual encounters, Doe sustained injuries, according to the lawsuit.
Then, when Doe broke off the sexual encounters, Eckerson arrested Doe and pressed charges.
While Doe was convicted of multiple felonies, the lawsuit alleges Eckerson initiated a relationship with a probation officer, Lisa Worrell.
Later, Worrell became Doe's probation officer, causing an alleged conflict of interest. Worrell is also named as a defendant in the suit.
In response to the lawsuit, Worrell admitted in court filings to entering a relationship with Eckerson and to being Doe's probation officer.
Despite the conflict, the lawsuit states Worrell continued to supervise Doe and allowed Eckerson to participate in meetings with her.
After those meetings, the lawsuit alleged Eckerson once again coerced Doe into sexual encounters.
"Eckerson continued to threaten Doe during these meetings to prevent her from disclosing his abuse and illegal activities," Doe said in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states the sexual contact between Eckerson and Doe stopped as of March 6, 2016, some four years before he was criminally charged.
Doe's civil rights lawsuit was filed in September of 2020.
Also named in the lawsuit is the Harrison County government.
The Harrison County clerk, Greta Bottcher, told News-Press NOW on Friday that the county isn't incurring any additional costs by employing private lawyers to defend it.
Bottcher indicated the local government's insurance policy is covering costs.
Lawyers for Eckerson's estate, the Harrison County government and a state-provided lawyer for Worrell didn't respond to requests for comment.
