Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, one of two men charged with second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig, now will have his hearing Friday, Sept. 11.
Kimrough-Ballard arrived in court for a hearing Tuesday morning. He explained to Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer that he had submitted an application for an attorney, but he said he had not received a phone call or a visit.
It was determined the request had not been received. Spencer said she will make sure the application gets received this time and set a hearing date for Friday.
Kimbrough-Ballard pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment last week.