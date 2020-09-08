Kimbrough-Ballard
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard hearing will take place Friday Sept. 11 so that he can line up an attorney.

 By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW

Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, one of two men charged with second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig, now will have his hearing Friday, Sept. 11. 

Kimrough-Ballard arrived in court for a hearing Tuesday morning. He explained to Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer that he had submitted an application for an attorney, but he said he had not received a phone call or a visit. 

It was determined the request had not been received. Spencer said she will make sure the application gets received this time and set a hearing date for Friday. 

Kimbrough-Ballard pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment last week. 

