It's been a year since the last jury trial in Buchanan County took place, and now after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are set to resume in March.
Dan Kellogg, the presiding judge of the 5th judicial circuit, said many changes to the court process were made once the shutdown took effect.
"Since that time, we've been operating within the framework of the operating rules from the Supreme Court and then working from there as far as how to best operate the courts, not just jury trials, but just all courts in general," Kellogg said.
Despite not having jury trials for a year, cases were still worked and resolved.
"Many of the cases that had otherwise been set for the trial have been resolved by way of a plea," Kellogg said. "And as some of the civil cases that have been set for trial, obviously, some have been continued on, just like some of the criminal cases have, but many of the civil cases and have been settled through some sort of mediation process."
But some cases were rescheduled for when jury trials resume.
"We all have cases on our docket and set and we're just kind of trying to look into the future and see when, you know, over the last 12 months when we have rescheduled them to see when we thought we would be able to have those cases as well," Kellogg said.
The process to begin jury trials again depends on the number of COVID-19 cases there are in the county.
"We're hoping to be back and holding jury trials as soon as next month. One of the things that I've been watching and we've been watching to determine whether or not it'd be appropriate is what hospitalization rates here in our area. And they have been dropping precipitously since shortly after the first of the year," Kellogg said.
The process will be different as people participate in jury trials. Social distancing and masks still will be in place.
"There's only one courtroom here in our courthouse that we can actually do the whole trial process and that will be using the large courtroom, the division 3 courtroom, which will allow, even during the ... jury selection process that people will be able to socially distance six feet apart," Kellogg said.
Those who do not feel safe enough to participate in jury duty if called, are encouraged people to contact the jury administrator, he said.
"We are very understanding about that, and if someone really feels that they can't do this because it would be too anxious for them, let them know," Kellogg said. "We will just reschedule their service for sometime six months down the road or something like that when we anticipate and all hope and pray that we are through this pandemic."