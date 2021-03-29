When a Northwest Missouri man faces trial for stealing next month, potential jurors won't know he's accused of capital murder.
Garland Joseph Nelson, of Braymer, Missouri, will face trial on April 20 for allegedly coercing someone outside of jail to steal a trailer.
He's been jailed since July of 2019 after police say he killed Nicholas and Justin Diemel, of Wisconsin, over a cattle deal.
Judge Michael Wagner presides over both Nelson's stealing and murder cases.
Wagner said Monday that he'll order any questionnaires sent to potential jurors to omit Nelson's name. He'll be referenced as the defendant instead.
"It messes with the capital case too," Wagner said. "That's my fear."
Nelson's defense team argued less information on the jury questionnaire may actually pique potential jurors questions more than if Nelson's name was included.
Jury questionnaires will be sent at least two weeks before the stealing trial. Both trials have been moved to Johnson County at a courthouse in Warrensburg, Missouri, because of media attention.
Nelson made his initial court appearances at a courthouse in Kingston, Missouri. Jurors in both cases will be pulled from a pool in the Warrensburg area.
"The questionnaire will shorten the time for voir dire," Stephen Sokoloff, a special prosecutor in the case, said.
Voir dire is the process in which attorneys for both sides ask potential jurors questions to finalize a jury panel. It will take just one day for the stealing case, but could take much longer for the capital case.
Potential jurors won't be asked about if they'd heard of possible punishments for Nelson. Prosecutors said if he's convicted, Nelson will be sentenced as a prior and persistent offender, meaning the jury won't have a say in his sentence.
Nelson's stealing trial will take place over an expected three days from April 20 to the 22.
His capital murder trial is set for June of 2022.
Cameras will not be allowed into his stealing case unless media members can prove a camera could film without capturing jurors and notes from the attorneys.
Wagner ruled Monday that because of COVID-19 protocols, jurors would be sitting in the gallery, where the public normally sits to observe a trial.
He said it would make it logistically difficult to place a camera in the courtroom.
Attorneys for the state and defense also worried extensive media coverage could taint the jury pool for Nelson's second trial.
