A Buchanan County judge set a trial date for the owner of the Dillon Company after a lawsuit was filed.
The Dillon Company has faced multiple allegations of unfinished work from customers, and its showroom Downtown has been sold to another business. The Dillon Company is owned by Christopher Bennett.
Steve Miller, a St. Joseph man, is suing the company for $5,000 over what he said is unfinished work.
"I felt robbed. That's a bad business practice to not at least let your customers know what's going on," Miller said. "I would have been less mad if they would've called me and said they're going out of business, but I didn't receive a word."
Pam Sten, one of the company's other former clients, filed a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General's office. Another disaffected customer, Charles Daniel, said he paid the Dillon Company thousands of dollars but never received a finished project. Daniel said he still has to pay off a construction loan he took out for the work.
In court Monday, a lawyer for Bennett and the Dillon Company, Diane Hook, sought to have Miller's lawsuit against Bennett personally dismissed. Instead, Buchanan County Judge Rebecca Spencer set a trial date for Nov. 9.
Hook said in a court filing opposing recording of the proceedings that News-Press NOW had engaged in "inaccurate" reporting about the Dillon Company. News-Press NOW requested an on-camera interview with Hook, but she said she's not authorized to speak on camera on behalf of her client. Hook also declined an interview request Tuesday.
Bennett has not returned multiple requests for comment about the Dillon Company.
Miller also has named the Dillon Company in his lawsuit, but he's been unable to serve the business because the showroom has been sold. The judge said in court that if the company is not served before the November trial that the proceeding will only be against Bennett personally.
The Dillon Company had long been a fixture in St. Joseph, until its Downtown building was sold to River Ridge Improvements. The new company purchased the building but not the contracts customers already had signed with the Dillon Company.
Despite no legal obligation, both Sten and Miller said that River Ridge Improvements will complete their projects as a sign of goodwill to the community. However, Miller said he won't receive his deposit with the Dillon Company back unless his lawsuit is successful.
A former Dillon Company employee pleaded guilty earlier this summer to stealing money from the business.
