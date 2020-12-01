Garland Nelson, a Northwest Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers over a cattle deal, won't be able to meet with his lawyers in the same room until a judge hears from public health officials.
Nelson appeared at a hearing on Tuesday. His pretrial proceedings were moved from Caldwell County, Missouri, where he's been detained since last year, to Warrensburg, Missouri, earlier this year because of publicity.
Court proceedings focused on jail procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I understand why you'd want to meet in person," Johnson County Judge Michael Wagner ruled from the bench. "(However) I'm not a medical professional... we're missing someone here and I'd like to hear from the Caldwell County health department."
Wagner set a Dec. 22 hearing that's to include testimony from public health officials.
Patrick Berrigan, Nelson's lead counsel, argued his team must be allowed contact visits because he's facing such a serious charge.
"This case has already been delayed and we're trying to get it going," Berrigan said.
Nelson was arrested in July of 2019 and he's been held without bail since then. Prosecutors say he killed Nicholas and Justin Diemel, two brothers who were in the cattle business with Nelson.
A trial date has not been set in the case.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.