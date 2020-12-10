GRANT CITY, Mo — Jeremiah Searles of Denver, Missouri, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the killing of Melissa Chapman Thursday.
Searles pleaded guilty to hitting Chapman, of Grant City, Missouri, in the head with a cinder block, causing her death, according to a news release from Worth County Prosecutor's Office. He had been charged with felony murder in the second degree.
Chapman's body was found in September after she went missing on Aug. 23.
According to court records, Chapman was scheduled to appear in court to testify against Jeremiah Searles in Harrison County originally on Sept. 2 and 3, but the date was moved back.
A warrant for Searles obtained by News-Press NOW shows charges for kidnapping in the first degree, domestic assault in the first degree and abuse/neglect of a child.
On Thursday, Kimberly Henry-Tinkle was charged with two felony charges of hindering prosecution, and abandonment of a corpse without notifying authorities, and a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence in regard to Chapman's murder, according to the release.