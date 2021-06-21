An inmate has been charged with the October 2020 death of a prisoner at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
Akwasi Sawyer, 41, was charged last week with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Christopher Balducci.
According to court documents, Sawyer allegedly entered the cell of inmates Balducci, 44, and Tyler Breslin, 27, on Oct. 10, 2020, and assaulted the two men.
Balducci was found unconscious in his cell with contusions to his face. He died due to his injuries on Nov. 2, 2020. An autopsy found his death was due to complications of blunt force trauma, the court documents said.
Sawyer was serving a 19-year sentence for multiple counts of resisting and interfering with a felony arrest and felony drug possession at the time of the incident. He now is being held at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.
