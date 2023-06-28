New details have emerged about a murder that took place at Arrowhead Lake in Clinton County over the weekend.
Ammon Preston, 33, is facing four charges, including second-degree murder, after an altercation resulting in the alleged shooting and killing of Lathrop resident Randy Turner, 44.
According to the probable cause statement and report from Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish, the incident began with Preston putting his hands on a juvenile that was at a party at the Beach of Spring Lake, and the juvenile's father confronted him.
During the altercation, Turner attempted to diffuse the situation, when Preston pulled out a .45 ACP firearm. Preston attempted to hit Turner with the gun, but it fired, striking Turner in the neck area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The dispute was also fueled by alcohol and/or narcotics," Fish said. "Sadly enough, it was simple dispute amongst family friends ... with other innocent bystanders that unfortunately got involved in it."
After the shooting, the statement says Preston attempted to escape in someone's car. Preston climbed in the driver's side while the car owner hopped in the passenger side. Preston put the car in reverse and knocked over the owner with the door and struck a wooded area.
At this point, a witness was alerting the police yelling, "The cops are coming," before Preston shot at the witness.
After this, the owner of the car grabbed Preston and put him in a chokehold to take the gun from him. After being beaten by people on the scene, Preston crawled back to the wooded area where officers found him.
Preston has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, second-degree assault and third-degree assault. His bond is set at $500,000.
