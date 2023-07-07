top story Hudson named circuit judge News-Press NOW Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Trenton, Missouri, man was named as circuit judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit on Friday.Steven Hudson's new job was announced by Gov. Mike Parson. Hudson currently serves as an associate circuit judge in Grundy County.He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from William Jewell College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri — Kansas City. Hudson will succeed the late Thomas R. Alley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Nebraska Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport Central Missouri Fulton city administrator terminated Friday night +4 Nebraska Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist and ex-conductor of the Philly Pops, dies at 89 More Regional News → National News +6 National News At New York's Lincoln Center, love is definitely in the air with a post-pandemic mass wedding +2 National News Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15 for leadoff presidential caucuses. It's on Martin Luther King Jr. Day +12 World News A German county elected a far-right candidate for the first time since the Nazi era, raising concern More National News → 0:43 Weekend Weather Breakdown 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
