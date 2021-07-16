A local chemical company facing multiple environmental violations said in court documents it’s trying to clean up its act, but the federal government said the company’s sudden change of heart only came after threat of heavy sanctions.
HPI Products, which operates warehouses throughout the city, is facing lawsuits from the Environmental Protection Agency and the City of St. Joseph.
Government agencies say HPI Products allows dangerous chemicals to leach into the groundwater, and that the company continues to operate without any running water.
A lawyer representing HPI Products didn’t respond to a request for comment, but the company did recently respond to the EPA’s allegations in federal court.
The company and the EPA agreed to a settlement in 2011, which is enforceable by a judge.
Even HPI Products admits it didn’t live up to that settlement.
“Unanticipated by any of the parties, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic became dramatically apparent to the defendant’s business operations, as well as our society as a whole,” the company wrote in court documents. “Regretfully, the anticipated and agreed upon progress did not materialize to the extent desired until fairly recently.”
But the EPA is unwilling to let HPI Products slide without sanctions again. In 2018, the EPA told a judge that the company wasn’t complying with the terms of the 2011 settlement.
When HPI Products showed some progress, the EPA backed off its motion to have the company put in the hands of a neutral third party.
But this time, the EPA is following through and renewing its request.
“When several years passed and defendants had made only very minimal efforts to comply, the (EPA) requested and the court granted an order enforcing the (settlement) and requiring HPI Products’ compliance; defendants essentially ignored that order,” the EPA wrote in a recent filing.
In addition to the EPA’s efforts, the city of St. Joseph has its own lawsuit in state court asking a Buchanan County judge to prohibit the company from operating until it complies with all relevant laws and permits.
In Febuary of 2020, the city revoked the company’s sewer permit, meaning HPI Products wasn’t to dispose of any water into the sewer system, including stormwater.
But government agencies allege HPI Products has crumbling infrastructure, and that holes in the roof of one of the warehouses let rain in.
That rain mixes with chemicals stored in improper containers, according to the the EPA, which then runs out into the sewer system.
HPI Products said it put some $150,000 into an escrow account, money meant to be used to ensure compliance.
The government told the judge it’s too little too late. “Apparently over little more than a weekend” HPI Products found that money, but only after the EPA sought court sanctions against the company, the government wrote in a filing.
