The Western District Court of Missouri has ordered HPI to wind down its operations.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

A federal judge in the Western District Court of Missouri has ordered HPI Products to end its operations.

In 2008, state and federal officials filed a complaint against HPI, which has its headquarters at 222 Sylvanie St., for its handling of hazardous waste, including chemicals leaking into the city’s water supply. A settlement eventually was reached and the parties agreed to a consent decree to clean up chemical waste.

