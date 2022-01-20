The United States Western District Court of Missouri has appointed a receiver to manage HPI Products, as the St. Joseph company has continually failed to comply with a consent decree to ensure the proper use of chemicals.
Western District Judge Greg Kays held a conference for the federal case against HPI. Both parties gave statements. The plaintiffs included a declaration from Kevin Snowden, an environmental scientist for the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
He provided a report from April 2021 of “a potentially explosive pink powder released onto the floor” and the improper storage of uncharacterized liquids that contained high levels of arsenic and lead. All of which “may be released into the environment, potentially causing harm to human health and the environment.”
This statement proved to the court that the defendants — William Garvey, HPI Products and St. Joseph LLC — still haven’t complied with the consent decree to clean up the facilities.
Garvey owns multiple facilities that store chemicals, like the HPI Products offices at 222 Sylvanie St. and multiple vacant buildings, including 408 S. Eighth St., 1224 S. Eighth St. and 417 S. Fourth St.
The court then appointed Greenfield Environmental Trust Group, Inc. to serve as the receiver for the defendants and all assets were frozen, including bank accounts, brokerage firms and mutual funds.
The receiver will have control over the assets to identify funds to “implement the required remedial actions” and “determine whether continued operation of the business in receivership can be accomplished safely and serve as a feasible source of funding for remedial actions.”
The receivership will last about 60 days to determine whether Garvey and his companies have the financial ability to fund the compliance requirements in the consent decree.
This isn’t the first time HPI Products was appointed a receiver. It happened back in 2018 when the consent decree wasn’t followed. But the defendants eventually made efforts to clean up facilities and the court ended the receivership.
The city of St. Joseph has its own lawsuit against HPI Products but is waiting to proceed until further action is taken by the federal court. Greenfield Environmental Trust Group, the receiver, is expected to file a status report on its findings in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.