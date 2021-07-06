A suspect accused of orchestrating a theft while jailed for double murder wants access to normally confidential probation records.
Garland Joseph Nelson, of Braymer, Missouri, will face a second attempt at a stealing trial next month. At the final pre-trial conference before the trial, the defense and prosecutors sparred over access to probation records.
Two witnesses expected to be called at the trial have criminal records. The defense argues it needs access to their probation records to cross-examine them about potential benefits they could receive by testifying against Nelson.
In response, the prosecution told Johnson County Judge Michael Wagner that the records are closed to third parties under state law except when the records themselves constitute a violation of the law.
"This is a fishing expedition," Stephen Sokoloff, a special prosecuting attorney representing the state, said.
Under their reading of the law, the probation records are generally only available to people involved in the case: Judges, defense and prosecution attorneys.
Patrick Berrigan, Nelson's primary defense lawyer, said Missouri law allows the records to be turned over to third parties who have a "proper interest." He believes Nelson fulfills that requirement because the documents are needed to gain the background necessary to cross-examine the witnesses during the trial.
"He (one of the witnesses) continues to flout the law," Berrigan said.
While the "star witness" doesn't have a deal with the prosecution to gain favorable treatment in exchange for testimony, Berrigan said one was implied.
In Berrigan's argument, even without a deal, the witness believes he'll get a more favorable disposition of his case in exchange for his testimony against Nelson.
Sokoloff, the special prosecutor, disputed that the man was a top witness. Rebutting Berrigan's argument, the prosecution argued the jury will hear recorded jailhouse phone calls about the theft, meaning the jury won't need to rely on any potential bias by the witness.
The second witness, who Berrigan argues sold the trailer to Nelson, will only be called as "rebuttal" witness, the prosecution said.
"This is the defendant's concoction that he bought the trailer from (the witness)," Sokoloff said.
Nelson's legal saga has had fits and starts. He was first arrested in the summer of 2019 and later charged with double murder. While in jail, the state charged him with orchestrating the theft of a Peterbilt truck.
That trial, for stealing, was supposed to occur in April, before the double-murder trial. It was delayed on its first day after the defense team objected to members of the public being kept outside the courtroom for jury selection because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Rescheduled for Aug. 3, the stealing trial will still take place before the capital murder case. That trial is scheduled for June of 2022.
Other notes from Tuesday's court appearance
Jury questionnaires will not be sent to potential jurors in the stealing trial, despite the wishes of both the prosecution and defense. Both sides worry Nelson's name might be known to some jurors, perhaps tainting the pool.
Instead, potential jurors will be asked if they recognize the defendant or Nelson's name. If so, those people will be questioned outside of the rest of the potential jury pool.
Wagner said the public would be allowed inside the courtroom for jury selection this time, as COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed by the Missouri Supreme Court.
Also on Tuesday, Wagner declined to change an online court docket entry at the request of the defense.
