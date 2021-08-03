A Northwest Missouri man accused of double murder and stealing had the latter charge dismissed, though it has been re-filed in a different venue.
Garland Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, had his stealing trial canceled abruptly for a second time after a key prosecution witness entered COVID-19 quarantine.
"That was one of my principal material witnesses," said Stephen Sokoloff, a special assistant prosecutor participating in both cases. "I filed a motion for a continuance, but the judge overruled it and I had no option but to ... dismiss it without prejudice."
Sokoloff told News-Press NOW the delay to the proceedings likely won't impact the double-murder trial, which is scheduled for June 2022.
Family and friends of the victims in the alleged murder case have expressed discontent with the length of proceedings and delays in both cases.
"I just don't see any way this is going to affect the schedule in the other (murder) case," Sokoloff said. "We have a fixed and set trial date and the judge has made it very clear that he's going to keep it and we intend to be ready for trial at that point."
Online court records for the stealing case had been sealed in large part and the hearing that resulted in the charge being dismissed was held virtually and was not announced to the public.
The stealing charge is based on an allegation that Nelson talked a man jailed with him at the time into taking a semi-trailer that didn't actually belong to Nelson.
The defense team has denied the allegations, and Nelson entered a not-guilty plea during the first set of proceedings.
Nelson was jailed at the time because he had been denied bond in the double-murder case. Even though that case originated in the summer of 2019, before the stealing case, the stealing case is seen as more straightforward and easier to try.
It could also give prosecutors a felony conviction in state court to bring up during a potential penalty phase of the double murder case, should Nelson be convicted.
Nelson already has a felony conviction in federal court for cattle fraud. He will make his first appearance on the re-filed stealing charge on Thursday, Aug. 5, in Caldwell County.
Both the stealing and murder cases had been moved to Johnson County because of pre-trial publicity. However, there's no guarantee the stealing charge will be moved again and the two cases could take place in two separate locations.
