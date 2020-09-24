A teen has entered guilty pleas to charges of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, aggravated battery and speeding in connection with a November fatality accident near Hiawatha, Kansas.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill confirmed that Andrew Kreek, who was 17 at the time of the 2019 accident at the junction of Horned Owl and U.S. 36 Highway, entered the pleas in Brown County District Court on this week. He is charged with three separate counts of aggravated battery for causing "bodily harm or disfigurement to another person" in addition to speeding in connection with the accident. He is set for sentencing on Nov. 17.
Hill said his office received reports from the Kansas Highway Patrol’s office in connection with the single-fatality accident that occurred late on the night of Nov. 16 that involved five Hiawatha teens, including 16-year-old Ian Miller, who died as a result of his injuries. Three others, Kreek and passengers Gabriel Corbett and Naveigh Dismang, were hospitalized with critical injuries and remained in rehabilitative care for several weeks. The final passenger was treated and released at a local hospital.
Also in connection with the November 2019 accident, Kyle White, 26, of rural Hiawatha, is charged with unlawfully hosting minors and eight counts of furnishing alcoholic liquor to a minor. Hill said White is set for trial in November.