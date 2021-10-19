A 28-year-old Hiawatha, Kansas, man was arrested on a five-count complaint charging him with internet child pornography trading and sexual exploitation of a child.
According to a press release from the Hiawatha Police Department, Richard Hargett was arrested on a five-count complaint charging him with one count of internet trading in child pornography and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
According to the police report, the arrest followed an extensive investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department following a case referral by the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
As part of the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on a residence occupied by Hargett and seized electronics, hard drives, computers and other data storage devices which are alleged to have been used for the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 14.
This case remains under investigation. Hargett was taken into custody in Franklin County and has been released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.