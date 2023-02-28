Jeremy R. Stover

This submitted photo shows Jeremy R. Stover.

 Submitted photo

A 48-year-old Hiawatha man was officially charged Tuesday afternoon in Brown County District Court on an eight-count complaint including felony sex and drug charges.

Jeremy R. Stover was arrested late Sunday evening on charges of allegedly promoting the sell of sexual relations, sexual battery and distribution and possession of opiate/opium narcotic or certain stimulant.

