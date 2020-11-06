The legal process is continuing for three St. Joseph men charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig.
All three men have waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Craig was killed in a drive-by shooting in August near 20th and Messanie streets.
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard appeared in front of Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer Friday morning to waive his preliminary hearing and will appear for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 before Judge Dan Kellogg.
Later Friday morning, Te'Avion Hawkins, the man alleged to have been at the wheel of the car involved in the drive-by shooting, appeared in front of Kellogg via video.
Hawkins' attorney was quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure and talked to Kellogg on the phone. A trial setting in Hawkins' case was scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Nov. 25.
Caimon Stillman, the third man charged in the shooting, did not have a hearing Friday, but he is scheduled to appear in front of Circuit Judge Patrick Robb for a trial setting at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 18.