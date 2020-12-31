During testimony for an unrelated criminal trial, the Caldwell County health administrator said her local jail never reached out to her about proper practices, bringing a public policy discrepancy into sharp focus.
With a regionalized approach to dealing with COVID-19 in Missouri, different jails are implementing different policies in dealing with the virus. Jail officials aren't required to speak with public health officials in implementing those policies.
"I can make recommendations but I don't," Caldwell County Public Health Administrator Tracy Carmen said.
Carmen added that the only time she's had contact with jail staff was when an inmate needed a COVID-19 test the week of December 21. During open testimony, Carmen said she hasn't spoken with Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway about the pandemic.
The prisoner who required a COVID-19 test came back positive. Carmen said that's the only known case of COVID-19 at the facility among detainees, though an unknown number of staff members have also contracted the virus.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said his office consulted with a host of agencies in making jail procedures, including the St. Joseph Health Department (which acts as a county health department).
The father of a detainee in the Buchanan County Jail previously told News-Press NOW that she was put in an 8-foot by 8-foot holding cell with other inmates.
“I think we’re keeping the jail safe, as safe as we can keep it,” Puett said previously. “We have a finite amount of beds and a finite amount of cells. We do every protocol we can to keep the inmates as safe and healthy as possible.”
Caldwell County Judge Michael Wagner said, "the rules appear to be arbitrary ... as a layperson," during the criminal hearing.
Prosecutors in the proceeding said two jails, the Caldwell County Detention Center and the Daviess-DeKalb Regional jail don't allow contact visits between lawyers.
Defense lawyers say a host of other counties in Northwest Missouri do allow the contact visits, including: Andrew, Atchison, Clay, Clinton, Platte, Nodaway and Johnson.