A popular opinion in St. Joseph is that the city is becoming exceedingly violent. But statistics show the number of non-fatal shootings per year has remained basically the same.
Of course, the nature of murder is vivid, like the shooting of a young child named Raelynn Craig in 2020 outside the Frog Hop near 20th and Messanie streets.
“There are some things in life you’re not supposed to see, and a deceased 2-year-old involved in a violent crime is one of those things,” St. Joseph Police Department Detective Jeff Pearl said.
Three men were charged and pleaded guilty to Craig’s murder, but that doesn’t happen quickly. For instance, the SJPD spends about 500 hours investigating a murder after taking the initial 911 call.
Part two of the process rests in the hands of the county prosecutor’s office. Enough information is needed to make 12 members of a jury believe a person’s guilt is beyond a reasonable doubt.
By the numbers
In the past seven years, there have been 179 non-fatal shootings and 27 firearm-related homicides in Buchanan County, and all but one murder was committed by men between the ages of 16 and 36 years old.
The largest cluster of shootings happened in the center of the city, south of Frederick and north of Mitchell avenues, between 10th and 22nd streets.
Between 2015 and 2021, the average number of firearm-related homicides was 4.5 per year. In two of those years, the number spiked to seven.
St. Joseph Police Department Capt. Jeff Wilson explained that many of the murders and non-fatal shootings include high-risk activity that is taking place between perpetrators and even the victims of these crimes.
“I’ll unveil it for you — drug trafficking, gun trafficking, prostitution, things along those lines that are known to lead to violence,” Wilson said. “Stay away from people that you know are engaged in that type of behavior.”
Besides parents relaying this advice to youth, there are groups like MidCity Excellence that worked the message into their “long game,” years ago. The agency is located right across the street from the Frog Hop and takes care of between 50 and 90 kids after school.
“If we negate the impact that we can make, the trends will continue to rise and I’m sure those dots (on the map) will move to other areas of the community,” MidCity founder and CEO Kimberly Warren said. “We need some courageous people to lean in and say, we’re going to help you turn this around.”
Police investigation
A homicide or non-fatal shooting begins with a crime-scene investigation, and that’s where Detective Pearl earns his paycheck.
The police can spend hours, even days, investigating a crime scene because there is so much evidence to process.
“I will tell you, that single shell casing could take me three hours before I pick it,” Pearl said.
From the scene, evidence is taken to the police department’s lab, which can take a few days to analyze. Then it can go to a state or regional lab, which can add months or even years to the timeline because of the queues at various forensic labs from other law enforcement agencies.
Police dramas on television have created a common misconception that criminal investigations move rapidly when that is usually not the case.
“Sometimes that’s possible to put somebody in jail for a crime within a short amount of a timeframe, but sometimes it’s just not because there’s so many moving parts,” Wilson said. “Each one of these cases has its own DNA, for lack of a better term.”
Of the firearm homicides, seven cases remain under police investigation. They have not met the prerequisite evidence for attorneys in the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s Office to bring a criminal case to court.
These cases are followed up on periodically, according to the police department. Those with any information on the open cases on the map can call 816-238-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=781.
The number of non-fatal shootings stayed consistent in St. Joseph between 2017 and 2021, but southeast of the city in Jackson County the act of picking up a gun and shooting another individual continues to rise.
Kansas City ranks as one of the most violent cities in the country, with 148 homicides last year.
Doctors saving lives
Non-fatal shootings can range from life-threatening to an injury that doesn’t contain nerves, ligaments, bone or vascular structures. But if an individual is shot in St. Joseph, he or she may end up meeting Dr. Jeremy Hunter in the emergency room. He is the regional medical director of emergency medicine at Mosaic Life Care.
The immediate time following a gunshot wound to the chest is called the golden hour of trauma. It includes Buchanan County EMS paramedics treating and relaying vital signs to Hunter and the rest of the Mosaic team, including anesthesia services, trauma surgery services, radiology and other surgical services in the operating room.
Each treatment is handled on a case-by-case basis. Medical crews may have to fix a dropped lung, stop bleeding in the heart sac or cross-clamp the aorta to divert blood flow away from the area that is injured. These procedures can happen in minutes, and at times they have to be that fast to save a life.
Hunter said knowing the caliber of the bullet is helpful, but the speed it is traveling may be just as important.
“The velocity of the bullet matters because that changes into energy,” Hunter said. “The higher-velocity bullets have a lot of cavitation effect and cavitary forces to where this little mini structure, the bullet itself, can cause a lot of damage internally just from the rapid expansion and then vacuum of that bullet traveling so fast.”
Making the case
“Reasonable doubt” is the litmus test to build a criminal case, and according to Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday, it has to pass that test to be filed.
“We file about 50% of the cases that gets submitted to us. Now, it’s probably a higher percentage than that in more serious cases,” Holliday said.
Holliday began working in the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office in 2005. He has chosen to not seek another term, and his last day in office will be at the end of this year. He said his philosophy is to prepare for every case like it is going to trial, even though most end up being plea bargains.
One of the highest-profile cases he tried was a double murder in July of 2016 near the intersection of Lion Road and Safari Drive. It involved a Puerto Rican gang that was responsible for multiple shootings around town.
“There were five different sentences in those cases,” Holliday said. “There were two main shooters in the case, there was a cooperating witness in the case that gave a full statement, agreed to testify on behalf of the state, which was essential.”
The cooperating witness received a suspended sentence of three years probation. If that person had violated the terms, then seven years would have needed to be served. The other four people involved in the case received a combined 71 years.
Gun rights
All but one of the guns used in firearm homicides that were tried by the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office were handguns.
Many estimates place the number of guns in the United States at more than 390 million, which is greater than the country’s population.
Gun rights advocates are quick to point out the flaw with any legislation that polices the sale of firearms as disproportionately harming law-abiding citizens.
Aaron Coy owns a few guns and is a staunch Libertarian. He is mindful of any legislation that polices guns because they are somewhat a litmus test for citizens’ rights.
“You gotta avoid the road to despotism,” Coy said.
He does believe in penalties when an individual’s rights infringe on another’s liberty, such as in the case of murder.
Coy was trained how to use guns when he was 8-years-old by his father and he has passed on that education to his friends and family.
“Even when it’s unloaded, treat a gun like it’s loaded,” Coy said. “There’s a discipline of what’s called finger placement, and the reason for that is so you don’t accidentally discharge the gun or say if you slip, stumble or fall, that you don’t accidentally pull the trigger and then shoot yourself or somebody else.”
Homicide versus suicide
Gun ownership actually can paint a rather dark picture because, statistically speaking, the majority of the time a gun is used for suicide.
However, there may be an alarming trend forming, and it could shift in the next decade. The rate of homicides in both Kansas and Missouri has increased faster than suicides between 2010 and 2020.
Missouri is becoming a more violent state, but that doesn’t stop MidCity Excellence from continuing to push its students to be better versions of themselves. One of the accomplishments the organization is proud of is producing three salutatorians.
“You can be poor, you can be around crime but the crime doesn’t have to be in you,” Warren said. “I actually think some of those kids are more resilient than the other ones that had a very easy life because they had to fight uphill. They had to walk through bullets flying around them, they had to walk to get to school or an after-school program. Some of them may not have heat, they may not have lights, they may have a lot of turbulence inside the home and in spite of that, they succeeded when others have failed.”
