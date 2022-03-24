Two Trenton, Missouri, men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Grundy County and elsewhere.
Troy Lee Palmer, 24, and Dallas W. Hughs, 26, were charged in a six-count indictment, which has been unsealed following their arrests. Palmer remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on March 28. Hughs is not eligible for bond as he was already in state custody in a separate case.
The federal indictment alleges that Palmer and Hughs participated in a conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl since Oct. 27, 2020.
In addition to conspiracy, Palmer is charged with one count of possessing fentanyl to distribute in Grundy County on Dec. 8, 2020, and one count of possessing several firearms in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes. Palmer allegedly possessed a Cricket .22-caliber bolt-action rifle, a Ross .22-caliber rifle, a Ross .410-gauge shotgun, a Ruger 410-gauge shotgun, a Hiawatha 12-gauge shotgun and a Ruger .223-caliber rifle.
Hughs is also charged with three counts of distributing fentanyl in Grundy County on separate occasions between Aug. 23 and Sept. 13, 2021.
The charges now must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine whether the men are guilty of the accusations.
