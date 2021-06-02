Two parents from King City, Missouri, are charged with first-degree child endangerment and neglect.

According to court documents, Sharon Reynolds and Jeremy Holland are alleged to have left two children home alone on May 30.

The officer who responded to a call of unattended children said he could see a small child approximately 3 years of age inside the home, according to a probable cause statement. The officer could not get an adult to come to the door, the court document said.

The parents were contacted by phone by the officer, and it was discovered that they were on their way to see another child at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the probable cause statement said. After the officer spoke with Reynolds and Holland on the phone, they returned to King City.

A search of the home revealed an overwhelming smell of urine and animal feces, according to the court documents.

Both Reynolds and Holland made an initial appearance in court Wednesday.