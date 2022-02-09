The former operator of a South Side restaurant has been sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for violating his probation in a stealing case.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Bachman presented evidence to Judge Patrick K. Robb that Scott Rowland, who previously operated Archie’s Restaurant at 306 E. Hyde Park Ave., had presented multiple bad checks to area businesses with the intent to defraud.
According to testimony, Rowland presented a check for almost $1,200 worth of food supplies to Graves Food Service in September 2021 and then stopped payment on the check. When confronted by the company, Rowland promised to pay but did not before the case was presented for prosecution.
Another witness testified that two checks were presented by Rowland to Clayton Paper and Distribution in October 2021. Both checks were returned due to insufficient funds and payments were never made, despite promises by Rowland to do so.
Rowland testified on his own behalf, advising the business started to suffer in September of 2021 after he wrote a check to an employee that did not clear. St. Joseph News-Press NOW previously reported on employees of Rowland’s restaurant picketing the business and alleging Rowland had not paid them as promised.
Rowland had been placed on felony probation in April of 2019 after he pleaded guilty to felony stealing from Applebee’s Restaurant where he had been employed as a manager. While Rowland’s attorney argued he should remain on probation with the promise that restitution be paid, the prosecutor advised his office had received numerous complaints about Rowland and that the community would be better served if he was no longer free.
Judge Robb agreed and ordered the sentence executed immediately.
