The former secretary/treasurer of the Plattsburg Special Road District has been ordered to pay restitution of more than $100,000 for defrauding district taxpayers.
Ava L. Langner was sentenced Monday on a federal charge of theft. She pleaded guilty to the charge last July.
District Judge Gary Fenner ordered Langner to repay $95,423 to the Plattsburg Special Road District and $5,000 to the Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund. She also was placed on five years' probation.
After receiving a whistleblower complaint, a 2019 audit by State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office found Langner misappropriated more than $286,000 and attempted to cover up the crime by falsifying records. Langner worked for the road district from April 2011 to her termination in October of 2018.
Galloway previously said credit card statements showed Langner spent more than $14,000 for travel and entertainment, including to vendors such as Carnival Cruise Lines, Starlight Theatre, the Kansas City Royals, Silver Dollar City and Space Center Houston, as well as used district monies to pay her personal and company utility bills.
"I'm proud of the auditors and investigators in my office who uncovered this crime, which was a brazen betrayal of public trust. Our work continued as we assisted federal law enforcement as the U.S. Attorney pursued justice for the taxpayers who were defrauded," Galloway said.
