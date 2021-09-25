Last week, when St. Joseph police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting, he was put into juvenile custody.
One year ago, he could have found himself in the Buchanan County Jail.
The difference? Missouri lawmakers moved three years ago to get 17-year-old defendants out of adult jails, but a lack of funding meant that the juvenile justice system was unable to handle the potential influx of new cases.
"They didn't attach a funding source," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. "There was a huge conflict in the state."
That all changed with the passage of Senate Bill 53, a wide-ranging criminal justice bill that contained a funding provision to enable "raise the age" legislation, with some of that money coming from surcharges on traffic violations. Missouri now joins about 45 other states that send cases involving defendants 17 and younger to juvenile court. In Missouri, a juvenile could be certified as an adult in a serious case or violent crime, but that would require a judge's approval.
Missouri lowered the age of criminal responsibility several years ago amid a get-tough-on-crime approach, resulting in 17-year-old offenders routinely being charged as adults.
That decision was reversed in 2018 amid a re-evaluation of the impact of automatically sending 17-year-olds to the adult criminal justice system and possibly to jail or even prison. Advocates of "raise the age" came to believe that adult institutions lack the resources to rehabilitate someone as young as 17.
"It is much more punitive-based than it is rehabilitative," said Linda Meyer, the chief juvenile officer in Buchanan and Andrew counties. "A child's brain is not fully developed until they're 25. Missouri was definitely in the minority as far as having 17-year-olds prosecuted in the adult system."
State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer said some 17-year-old offenders were falling through the cracks, getting neither rehabilitation nor punishment in the adult system.
"Oftentimes judges will be very hesitant to sentence juveniles at 17 to an adult prison," said Luetkemeyer, the sponsor of Senate Bill 53. "As a consequence of that, even if they commit a violent felony, these individuals will be placed on probation and will be back on the street rather than put in a facility where they can hopefully be reformed."
Raising the age of criminal responsibility brings an added benefit to 17-year-olds who are accused of a crime, Meyer said. If they go through the juvenile system, they won't have to disclose a conviction on a future job application. That has a significant impact on employment prospects down the road.
"In the juvenile system, even if there is a finding that the allegation is true, that is not equivalent to a conviction," she said. "If they are successful in completing the case in the juvenile system, they won't have that conviction on their record."
The options for juvenile offenders include probation, the Buchanan County Academy or a secure youth facility like the Riverbend Treatment Center in St. Joseph. Meyer said the new law will provide a chance, but not a guarantee, that young offenders can turn their lives around.
"It's very much within that youth's control as to whether or not they utilize the tools that they're given in the juvenile system to make better choices in the future," she said.
Those who committed offenses at the age of 17 before SB 53's passage will have to remain in the adult court system, according to the new law. Puett said the Buchanan County Jail held a small number of 17-year-olds during the interim, but it doesn't have any now.
"You tried to segregate them and keep them away from the aggressive or experienced offenders," he said.
A House panel estimated it would cost $16 million for the juvenile justice system to accommodate the 17-year-olds moving into the system.
