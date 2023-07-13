At a basic level, it’s easy to understand what happened to Kate Schaefer’s courtroom.
On the night of July 4, heavy wind and rain struck just as an expansive roof repair project was beginning at the Buchanan County Courthouse. The results became clear when Schaefer walked into the Division 1 courtroom the next day.
“Ceiling tiles were falling, everything was wet,” the Buchanan County circuit judge said. “And then it just kept falling. So the next day, the 6th, was actually worse. Piles and piles of insulation everywhere.”
What happened next, as the cleanup effort began, is a little more complicated.
Buchanan County Commission meetings normally involve polite discussion around a large table, a throwback to a 19th-century form of government. After the deluge of water, the meetings were a little different.
Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson started one meeting Wednesday by asking about an official document, known as a court order, for Ambrozi Contracting to handle the cleanup and restoration work. That’s the company with the $1.2 million contract to replace the courthouse roof and glass panels in the dome.
Eastern District Commissioner Scott Burnham said he wouldn’t sign it because he believes the county needs to bring in a different company that specializes in cleanup work.
“I would just feel more comfortable having a third party here, someone who does this on a regular basis,” Burnham said. “We can probably get it done quicker and get it done the way that it’s supposed to be done.”
Western District Commissioner Ron Hook said he wouldn’t sign it because he didn’t think a court order was needed. Ambrozi, he said, already has a contract with the county.
Schaefer, who was at the meeting, appeared exasperated. A court order needs two of three commissioner signatures to pass.
“I’m more concerned about the damage to the courthouse, the air quality right now in the courthouse and getting things fixed the right way and not just the easy way,” she said.
A question of urgency
Ambrozi Contracting sent workers to begin cleanup after the July 4 storm, but questions surfaced about the level of urgency and the focus on repairing the courtroom when there’s water damage in the jury room and the law library one level above.
Fritz Ambrozi, the contracting company’s chief executive, attended a follow-up meeting Thursday with the commissioners. Schaefer was there and wanted to know why there was so much talk about cleaning and restoring and so little discussion about removing fixtures or getting behind wall panels to evaluate the extent of the water damage.
“You don’t live in there,” she said at one point. “It’s damaged. You can look at a wall and say, ‘It’s clean right now.’ What’s behind it? How is it that a carpet that’s been wet for a week has not been taken out?”
One person from the company replied: “It’s damp, it isn’t wet.”
Schaefer’s concerns are not isolated. Some courthouse employees have complained about the odor and the possibility of mold. On Thursday, County Auditor Tara Horn sounded like she had been screaming at a Taylor Swift concert for three hours.
That wasn’t it. She wonders if her sore throat has something to do with the air quality in her courthouse office. She said she’s prepared to tell her three-person staff to work from home, depending on the results of an air quality study.
“Maybe it’s a coincidence,” she said of her symptoms. “I am telling everyone to document symptoms. We’re finishing up the work we have to do.”
Nelson, the presiding commissioner, acknowledged a “groundswell” of concern about air quality in the building. He said an asbestos test came up negative and an air quality assessment would be conducted Friday.
An ‘unforeseen circumstance’
Ambrozi said it might be an issue of communication. He said his company is committed to repairing the water damage and returning the affected areas to their previous condition.
“We’re on the same page,” he said at the meeting. “Whatever it takes to make it happen. We need to keep doing what we’re doing and get it done.”
The commission has approved a court order for Ambrozi Contracting to do the cleanup work. Burnham did not sign it.
Burnham said he is pleased that the county is bringing in an insurance adjustor in case there are disputes down the road.
“We don’t know if it will turn into a claim or not,” he said. “You have to protect taxpayers.”
It’s believed that high winds tore a tarp that was used to cover portions of the roof. County officials have started referring to the storm euphemistically as the “unforeseen circumstance.”
No one knows how much the repairs will cost or whether it could have been prevented or was an act of God.
“That’s really beside the point,” Nelson said. “It happened and currently, where we stand right now, it’s fluid.”
