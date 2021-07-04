A former guard at a regional jail was acquitted of misdemeanor assault, court records show.
Keven Jaques was fired by the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail after administrators found he violated policy in pepper spraying an inmate who was not a threat.
The incident was not enough for a conviction, though Jaques remains fired. Jail administrators declined to comment through their lawyer because of a pending civil rights lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, James LaRue was naked and on suicide watch at the time he was pepper sprayed by Jaques.
“The deployment of the pepper spray was against orders and in violation of the jail’s use of force policy and (LaRue) was not a threat to himself or anyone else,” Jared Hogan, a law enforcement officer with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in a probable cause statement that began the criminal case.
LaRue’s lawyer asked a federal judge to restart the civil rights litigation, which is a civil case, because Jaques’ criminal case is over. If successful, LaRue would win money damages.
The remaining proceeding is not criminal in nature. Jaques and several other Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail officials are named in the lawsuit.
Jaques declined to comment for this story via email.
Law enforcement alleged that Jaques didn’t immediately notify his supervisor of the use of force, in violation of policy.
LaRue’s case was not the first case of alleged mistreatment at the jail.
In September of 2019, News-Press NOW reported the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department was investigating allegations that an inmate was thrown into a segregated confinement cell still handcuffed while another inmate was already inside.
