Felony court filings have been on a decline the past couple years, with about 200 more cases filed in 2019 than 2021.
There were 919 in 2019, as opposed to 815 in 2020 and around 709 last year. It was a decrease Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday attributed, at least partially, to COVID-19.
“The number of felonies filed basically were reduced by 100 in 2020 when COVID started,” he said. “In my opinion, even in 2021 we’ve still suffered from the lingering effects.”
A major concern is how difficult numbers are to gauge because of that ongoing presence, Holliday said.
“I’m anxious to have a year when we’re not dealing with COVID and to see what the statistics are,” he said. “Then I think we could probably come to some conclusions, you know, statistically as to what this means.”
Prior to the pandemic, it still was normal to see cycles of spikes and dips, dependent on factors like repeat-offenders being taken off the streets or being released and the population flow. But having two years with such drastic decreases throws off the consistency, Holliday said.
“For, certainly, 18 months the criminal justice system has slowed tremendously because of COVID,” he said. “I think that has impacted many parts of our lives and certainly, I think, impacted statistics. But how exactly to compare that and make logical, rational conclusions from that is just really difficult to do.”
That was particularly evident in the number of jury cases, which were not an option in 2020 because of the pandemic. Jury trials didn’t resume until December 2021, and there still were around five, Holliday said.
“I’ve been in the prosecutor’s office 15 years and we normally have 10, 12 jury trials a year,” he said. “For the entire year of 2020, we had zero, and the court system was operating remotely for much of that time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.