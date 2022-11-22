Suspect in murder on N. 9th Street (copy)

Tucker James Autenrieth has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Santos Jackson. St. Joseph police discovered Jackson’s body in August of 2021 after responding to a check well-being call at 705 N. Ninth St.

The family of a slain St. Joseph resident spoke out in court today after a man was sentenced to 20 years for the murder.

Tucker James Autenrieth, 25, was sentenced Tuesday at the Buchanan County Courthouse for the second-degree murder of Santos Jackson.

