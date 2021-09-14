A former Trenton Police Department officer pleaded guilty to a second-degree statutory rape charge and will serve four months in prison followed by probation.
Michael Wilson entered the plea in Grundy County Court earlier this month. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, however that punishment was suspended in lieu of five years of supervised probation. Wilson will serve 120 days of “shock time” in jail before starting his probation.
The sentence Wilson received was the same one recommended by Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett, according to an official in Puckett's office.
News-Press NOW reported last December that Wilson had messaged a minor on Snapchat, according to messages posted to Facebook. He was placed under investigation the same day.
Then, the next day, Wilson was charged with statutory rape. It’s unclear if the minor Wilson messaged on Snapchat was the same person as the victim in the case.
According to investigators, Wilson admitted to having intercourse with a then-15-year-old at his home in Trenton. The assault occurred Sept. 3, 2020. Investigators said the teenager disclosed her age before the encounter.
Wilson was fired in December 2020 after court proceedings began. Court documents obtained by News-Press NOW show Wilson knew he could face up to seven years in prison and a $10,00 fine but chose to enter the guilty plea.
Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross told News-Press NOW last December that the Snapchat messages were “an issue” but declined to answer other questions, saying the investigation was a personnel matter.
Trenton was not the first police department Wilson worked for. According to a spokesperson for the Maryville Department of Public Safety, Wilson “resigned abruptly” from the agency before heading to Trenton.
In the undated Snapchat messages, Wilson said he had worked for the Trenton Police Department for three years.
