A lawsuit filed against Missouri Western State University alleges a former professor sexually harassed a student in 2019 and 2020.
The suit on behalf of Paige Griffee complains the university failed to protect her.
A civil complaint alleges then-Missouri Western professor Robert G. Nulph, according to a narrative contained in the complaint, inappropriately touched Griffee; showed her revealing photographs, suggesting she should pose in a similar manner; made unwanted comments about women students’ hair and appearance; and invaded the plaintiff’s personal space, in various fall 2019 and early 2020 incidents.
According to university directories and social media publications, Nulph left Western earlier this year and has since moved to another job out of state. Nulph has been contacted for comment by phone and email, but he has yet to respond.
The complaint said Griffee has exhausted the administrative remedies provided to her by the university, including a Title IX investigation that took place through summer 2020. When that inquiry resulted in Nulph being returned to the classroom, the civil complaint states, this resulted in alleged harms to the plaintiff, including sex discrimination and harassment violations under the Missouri Human Rights Act.
Missouri Western officials declined to comment on the lawsuit, which court records indicate was served to the university president’s office on or about Aug. 18. Calls to the plaintiff’s law firm, Williams Dirks Dameron LLC of Kansas City, Missouri, have not been returned.
The case is scheduled to be heard in November by Judge Daniel Kellogg of the Buchanan County Circuit Court.
