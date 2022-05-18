A case involving Mosaic Life Care and a former employee is again moving forward after a mistrial was declared earlier this month.
In 2019, Reba Lasseur filed a discrimination and worker's compensation lawsuit against Heartland Regional Medical Center, which is the business name Mosaic operates under, after she was fired from the health system. A trial was scheduled to take place earlier this month, but Circuit Court Judge Daniel Kellogg sustained a motion from the hospital's lawyers that resulted in a mistrial after a jury was selected.
In a memorandum of judgment issued on May 12 by Kellogg, the judge explained that some of the information given to the jury regarding the nature of the trial was wrong and the only option was a mistrial. The jury trial that was going to be conducted on May 6 was only to decide damages in the case as Kellogg already had ruled that Mosaic was at fault for workplace discrimination.
The parties will appear before Kellogg for another hearing on May 27.
According to a News-Press NOW story when the lawsuit was filed in 2019, while on the job as a medical technician, Lasseur allegedly pulled a disk in her back and suffered from severe stenosis after lifting boxes.
Lasseur alleges she notified Mosaic officials of the situation the following day and went to see a physician, who advised her not to return to the job while injured. She said in the suit she sent medical records to Mosaic to inform officials of this and requested to move to a sleep technician position. According to the suit, she received an email stating she was being terminated due to absences.
As they built their case, Lasseur's lawyers, E.E. Keenan and Sonal Bhatia, requested lists of hospital employees who filed for workman's compensation and then left employment.
"One of the most important things in any case involving somebody being wrongly fired from their job is to determine if the employer has done the same thing to other people," Keenan said.
A plaintiff's motion states that originally the hospital's spreadsheet made it appear that only two out of 526 injured employees got fired after filing for worker's comp, the plaintiff's attorneys allege. However, they said they received phone calls from other employees who had stories similar to Lasseur's, but their names were not on the spreadsheet.
After the court was made aware of those findings, Mosaic then presented another document that listed 160 employees beginning in 2017 who filed a claim and then no longer worked for the hospital, although this included employees that could have left on their own.
"When there's smoke there's fire, and when you see 160 names of people who used to work at Heartland and after they reported a job injury no longer do, it's hard to suspect anything but there may be a pattern," Keenan said.
Mosaic attorneys have alleged that a billboard put up by Keenan and Bhatia's law firm on Interstate 29 just north of the Frederick exit that states "Fired by Mosaic? Call Keenan & Bhatia" results in bias advertising, insinuating that Mosaic wrongfully terminates its employees.
Mosaic attorneys asked to have the trial location moved, citing the impact of potential prejudicial publicity on prospective jurors.
"Due to pending litigation, we can't comment on specifics. We look forward to presenting our case in trial," Mosaic Spokeswoman Joey Austin said.
