JOSHUA NYAUNDI

Joshua Nyaundi filed a discrimination lawsuit against Triumph Foods after alleging he was fired for not being able to speak Spanish.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

A former employee has filed a lawsuit against Triumph Foods after he said he was wrongfully terminated.

Joshua Nyaundi, a Black man from Kenya, alleges he was fired after working 10 years at Triumph because he wasn’t Hispanic and didn’t speak Spanish like his supervisor.

