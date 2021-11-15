A former Kansas police officer was arrested in St. Joseph for allegedly violating sex offender supervision conditions last week.
William Duncan was named Lansing, Kansas, Police Department officer of the year in 2008, according to federal officials, and was arrested on Nov. 10 for allegedly violating the terms of supervised release.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan, who is transgender, was arrested at Triumph Foods. Online federal court records indicate Duncan stipulated to the alleged violation, which has not been made public.
Federal Magistrate W. Brian Gaddie ordered Duncan detained following her initial appearance on Nov. 12.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation records indicate Duncan lives in Leavenworth, Kansas. A Buchanan County Jail lieutenant told News-Press NOW that Duncan was booked on a “federal hold” on Nov. 10 but was released into the custody of the U.S. Marshals on Nov. 12.
In a previous news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said Duncan also served on the Lansing School Board until she resigned in 2010.
Duncan originally was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The sentence also included a lifetime of supervised release.
Her arrest last Wednesday was the second time Duncan is alleged to have violated her release.
Online court records indicate Duncan first violated her release in September 2020. During a violation hearing in that case, a federal prosecutor said Duncan had sent controlled drugs into a correctional institution.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Duncan was sentenced to six months imprisonment for violating her supervised release. She was free for about three months before her second arrest for violating the release conditions last week.
According to the original charging documents, a federal task force officer received a complaint about messages between Duncan and an 18-year-old college student. In those chats, Duncan asked about the college student’s sexual orientation and other probing questions.
After the messages, the task force officer set up an undercover Facebook account, posing as a 14-year-old. Duncan exchanged messages with the undercover profile and later agreed to meet the fictitious teenager for sex.
Duncan will appear in front of another federal judge on Dec. 2 for a final revocation hearing, where the judge could order additional imprisonment or other supervised release conditions.
Don Ledford, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said the specific allegations that led to Duncan’s latest arrest are not public records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.