Three ex-leaders of the women's basketball team at Highland Community College have filed more federal litigation against the college, alleging racial unfairness remains a problem there and that they were fired for resisting it.
B.J. Smith, Jered Ross and Brad Zinn are co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed this week in the U.S. District Court based in Kansas City, Kansas. Smith is white, while Ross and Zinn are Black. The trio seek compensation in amounts to be defined for career and personal damages, attorney fees and court costs. The college said Thursday that it has not yet been served a copy of the lawsuit.
"A statement will be forthcoming," College President Deborah Fox said. The college has previously denied all claims of wrongdoing.
The trio of plaintiffs, who in recent years lost their jobs at the college based in Doniphan County, are represented by attorney William C. Odle. Odle helped lead a lawsuit in tandem with the American Civil Liberties Union in March 2020. That suit alleged there has been a trend of abuse and mistreatment against four Black students. Smith mentored one of those plaintiffs as head coach.
The college settled the case out of court later in 2020. In a settlement document, the institution of about 1,000 students agreed to take steps to combat discrimination on campus. These included staff training on civil rights. Throughout this process, plaintiffs have alleged that the college had an objective of reducing the number of Black students on campus. The college allegedly discriminated against Black student-athletes by making life difficult for those already present and by discouraging their recruitment.
"The ACLU and I, we couldn't ignore that we were still getting students and former students contacting us well after the women's basketball coaching staff was gone from campus," Odle said. "Just the day after we filed, I was contacted by several individuals who wanted to share information about their experiences. So we know it's an ongoing problem."
The latest lawsuit alleges that in a "largely, if not completely, intentional" manner, Highland college has breached the agreement. The new lawsuit names the college, its Board of Trustees and three officials as defendants.
The ACLU issued a statement on the filing. It is not involved with the new lawsuit.
“The allegations in this new lawsuit are concerning, especially allegations that HCC is not following the terms of the settlement agreement it reached with the ACLU in prior litigation," said Sharon Brett, legal director. "We will continue to follow the case.”
Smith said he has no specific knowledge as to the causes of the 2020 non-renewal of his contract. There have been two stated causes for it: Coaches allegedly did homework on behalf of students, and Smith allegedly helped them find off-campus housing in some illegitimate way. Smith said no formal finding of fact has been shared with him in either case. He regards both as false pretexts.
Because such alleged "academic dishonesty" was reported to the National Junior Collegiate Athletics Association, Smith said, his career in athletics has suffered. Neither he nor Ross has since been able to obtain gainful employment as collegiate basketball coaches. Zinn has since worked for colleges in West Virginia and southeast Kansas.
Smith said his aim in filing the lawsuit is only the latest step after years of effort outside the courtroom to compel reform, which he alleges the college has ignored.
"Will it change the world? I'm not sure about that," he said. "But it can change this world. We can keep other kids from having to go through what these kids went through."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.