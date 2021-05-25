Drug court program sees increase in graduation rate

A court program that aims to keep drug abusers out of jail and instead get them the help and tools they need to break their addictions is continues to see success locally.
On Monday, participants of the Buchanan County Drug Court program were recognized at a graduation ceremony for being sober for at least 12 months. May marks drug court month nationally.
“If they have some underlying mental health issues, those people are going to be more likely to come into our program if they have a long-term drug abuse issue or have had some sort of housing instability or educational deficits. And so we’re kind of working with those folks,” Dan Kellogg, presiding judge of the 5th judicial circuit, said.
Kellogg commended the graduates for completing the program during a pandemic.
One of this year’s graduates, Melissa Nichols, said she is grateful to Kellogg for the opportunity to be in the program.
“It means a lot. I got my life back and I got my daughter back,” Nichols said.
There are two drug court programs in Buchanan County that currently service roughly 145 individuals. The Family Guidance Center provides treatment for drug abuse to help cater to each unique case.
Those in the program are heavily monitored for 12 months and are required to check in with parole officers.
“The idea is once the participant is learning and they have adjusted their lifestyle that (they start to think) ‘Hey, I don’t need to be out all night, because I’m not using and I’m not using because I’m learning how to not use,’” Kellogg said.
According to the courthouse reports, the program has seen an increase in the graduation rate in the past year. About 89% of participants have graduated from the local drug court program, which surpasses the statewide average of 63%.
Another important goal for the program is reducing the days to admission, which is the number of days between the original charge until the start of treatment, according to the Judicial Information System. The average number of days before the start of treatment statewide is 511, but it’s just 239 locally. Research shows that 50 days or less until admission is ideal.
Kellogg said he enjoys graduation day and seeing the families of the participants who show their support.
“Their family is with them more than we are, and so if they’re giving them that support, then they can see that they’re doing better,” Kellogg said. “And having families kind of be more reunited now than they had been, it’s a good feeling.”
