A St. Joseph man who admitted to murder after driving a car while drunk was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.
Buchanan County Judge Dan Kellogg imposed the sentence after the victim's family asked for 19-year-old Jason Clements, the driver, to serve time in prison at least until he reaches the age of 38, which is how old Nicholas "Nik" Kleckner was when he was killed.
Kleckner was killed on Aug. 10, 2020, in a crash at 24th and Jules streets. Clements was charged with second-degree murder in his death and pleaded guilty in September.
"In nine seconds he is gone from the scene, leaving Nik behind to die," Chad Gaddie, an assistant prosecuting attorney, said in court. "That tells me that he didn't even give one single thought to the care or well-being of the person that he just hit."
Much of Friday's sentencing hearing focused on Clements' previous charge for tampering with a motor vehicle. He was on probation for that charge at the time of the fatal collision.
Kellogg said Clements will serve seven years in prison for violating his probation after he serves 24 years for the murder.
The defense argued that the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office had charged similar fatal crashes, even involving alcohol, as lesser charges like involuntary manslaughter.
Kellogg pointed out that one of the referenced cases was the death of other intoxicated people riding in the same car as the drunk driver, not a bystander hit by an intoxicated driver.
The hearing was emotional, with a brief disruption after members of the gallery burst out in anger after Clements' mother continued her statement to talk about adopting dogs since Clements' arrest.
Clements' mother took some responsibility for her son's actions, saying she raised him while she was an alcoholic and that she and her partner "beat each other up every night."
After the prosecution objected to the lengthy colloquy, Clements' mother left the lectern. The defense consented to the prosecution showing a video of the collision to the judge, but the video was not broadcast to the public.
In his statement, Clements said he was remorseful.
"From the bottom of my heart, for all that I am, I'm very sorry," Clements told the judge. "It isn't fair. I was in the wrong."
In announcing his sentencing decision, Kellogg said Clements already had a chance at probation. Gaddie said he never attempted to render any aid after the crash and that he hid in "shrubbery" and had to be tracked down by a K-9 officer.
Clements apparently never disclosed who was in the car with him as a passenger at the time of the fatal crash, a point Gaddie seized on.
After about two hours, Clements was led away in handcuffs by a sheriff's deputy.
