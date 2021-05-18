Garland Joseph Nelson, a Northwest Missouri man accused of double murder in state court, now faces a federal charge related to the case.
According to a news release from federal prosecutors, Nelson was indicted by a grand jury for mail fraud.
Nelson's federal charge is similar to his state case, though the news release indicated the federal case is focused on some $215,000 of fraud.
"Nelson allegedly sold, traded, and/or killed many of the Diemels’s cattle without remitting the payments to the Diemels," the news release states, referring to Nick and Justin Diemel, two Wisconsin brothers who were allegedly killed by Nelson at his Braymer, Missouri farm.
An attorney for Nelson's state case told News-Press NOW he had not yet seen the indictment. Prosecutors in the murder case are seeking the death penalty.
Prosecutors in the federal case accused Nelson of killing the brothers to cover up the fraud. Both the federal and state cases are predicated on the same supposed fact pattern: That Nelson and the Diemel brothers engaged in a cattle deal, where Nelson would raise the cattle and sell them and then give the profits (minus expenses) to the Diemel family.
However, prosecutors said Nelson mistreated the animals, many of whom died, though Nelson continued to act as if everything was fine.
"Nelson continued to fraudulently bill the Diemels for feed and yardage for cattle that had been sold, traded, or had died," prosecutors said in the news release.
Nelson went so far as to send a check for $215,936 via mail to the Diemels, though Nelson only had 21 cents in his account, prosecutors allege.
Finally in July of 2019, prosecutors for both the federal and state cases allege the Diemels flew to Kansas City to collect the money Nelson allegedly owed but the brothers were killed instead.
Nelson's murder trial is scheduled for June of 2022.
