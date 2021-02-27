A program being used in Buchanan County courts is aimed at breaking the cycle of domestic violence.
Circuit Judge Keith Marquart presides over the domestic violence court, which he said was developed by the prosecuting attorney’s office, the defense bar and treatment providers to offer an opportunity to get help for drug addiction, mental illness or anger issues.
“The intent is to keep those individuals from reoffending and to keep them from being in the system over and over,” Marquart said.
Often victims are offten afraid to take action against their abusers, which prevents resolving violence.
“I would hope that victims would realize that in certain types of relationships they’re trapped,” Marquart said. “Unless the victimizer gets help, that trap is going to go on and on and on. I would encourage people to report domestic violence because we have a program like domestic violence court, where we’re going to try to get the offender help and put an end to the problems.”
Marquart said the court is for first-time as well as persistent offenders.
“Just putting somebody in jail is not going to solve the problem. It’s not going to solve the problem of lack of education, lack of a job, mental illness, drug addiction or anger management,” Marquart said.
By sending an offender to jail, it could escalate the problem once the person is released, Marquart pointed out.
“This type of program is designed to stop persistent domestic violence offending,” Marquart said.
One of the treatment centers that works with the court is the Foundation Recovery Center, LLC, founded by Rita Miller.
There are a number of things that have to happen before an offender is allowed into a treatment program.
“The judge looks at everything that has happened, sees if there’s something in the past that they may have had others (domestic abuse charges) and then they’re put into the program,” Miller said.
The center offers a 52-week domestic violence program in which offenders take different assessments to track their progress.
“This lets me know that the truthfulness score on there, violence, alcohol, drugs, stress and then I can determine where they need the most help,” Miller said. “As far as a whole group, everybody gets the same thing, we might hone in on some more-specific behaviors.”
Miller said most of her clients don’t know how to communicate or express their feelings and emotional needs, leading some to do it with anger.
“Domestic violence is about control. It’s controlling every aspect of the relationship — the home, money as well as social and spiritual.” Miller said. “When they come through this program they start to learn how to communicate, how to speak to their children.”
Another point Miller makes is many offenders grew up in abusive households themselves.
“Some of these people grew up this way. They think it’s normal and part of them know it’s not normal, but they just leave off where their parents did,” Miller said.
Education is one of the key components of the program, Miller said.
“We educate to the fullest so they do not continue to make the same mistakes,” Miller said. “Domestic violence affects everyone in the household.”
By the 26th week, another assessment is given in order to see if offenders’ scores have gone down after what they learned and if they are starting to use their new coping skills.
In addition to the program, the domestic violence court meets with the treatment centers and the offenders to make sure they are still making progress.
Miller allows her clients to share their frustrations and help them refocus to a healthier mindset.
“I have to remind them that yes, we all know that somebody else in the household could have somewhat of the same behaviors,” Miller said. “It’s the fact that we cannot concentrate or look to blame, because I have to tell them we cannot talk about their behavior, we have to talk about yours.”
As for the results of this program, both Marquart and Miller said they have seen some good results.
“About 25% of the people that are in the program make it through and we never see them again. (About) 25% don’t make it through but reap a benefit from the program,” Marquart said. “25% are individuals who we identify early on as recidivists and they end up going to jail, and then 25% we find out never were serious about the program at all and they end up doing it.”
Marquart adds after talking to counselors statewide and locally, a success rate of 25%, given the population, is “just absolutely incredible.”
“I’ve seen them change. I’ve seen their whole well-being change and they actually say, ‘If I didn’t come through this, I’m sure I would have done it again,’” Miller said.
Miller members of the community can help in domestic violence situations by saying something.
“It is sometimes that people will say, ‘It’s not my business’ and walk away,” she said. “We have to remember that ... there are children involved and it’s not a matter of getting the person in trouble ... but to get them the help that they need.”