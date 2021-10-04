A lawyer for the owner of the Dillon Company said in a court filing that the man wasn't directly involved in an allegedly unfinished home renovation project.
The Dillon Company has faced mounting complaints about unfinished work. A small claims lawsuit was filed by Steve Miller, a St. Joseph man, after the company abruptly sold its showroom Downtown.
"At no time during the negotiating and the entering of the contracts did plaintiff even meet with defendant Christopher Bennett," wrote Bennett's lawyer in a motion to dismiss. "Accordingly, there are no oral contracts between plaintiff and defendant as to the project referenced in the petition."
Both Bennett and the Dillon Company are named in Miller's lawsuit, which seeks to recover the small claims court maximum of $5,000. According to Miller's lawsuit, he paid the Dillon Company $5,300 for a bathroom remodel.
"(The) Dillon Company has closed its doors, could not contact (the company) by phone, email or in person," Miller wrote in his lawsuit. He went on to write that when he visited the company's Downtown showroom Aug. 13, nobody was working at the store.
In late August, News-Press NOW confirmed the showroom had been sold to a new company, River Ridge Improvements. The new company purchased the building but isn't legally responsible for the Dillon Company's contracts.
Bennett's lawyer argued in a court filing that Miller's only interaction was with a Dillon Company employee, not Bennett himself. Bennett took ownership of the Dillon Company in 2018 after a sale from the previous owner, Pat Dillon.
"The only document that was signed relating to the project of which (the lawsuit) identifies is a proposal dated March 18, 2021, and is signed by an estimator in his capacity as an agent of the Dillon Company," Bennett's lawyer wrote.
Bennett next will appear in court Oct. 18 in front of Buchanan County Judge Rebecca Spencer.
