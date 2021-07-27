Some 14 years ago, a judge ordered a new trial for Kenneth Middleton, a man held in a Cameron, Missouri, prison on a life sentence. He's still there.
A recently enshrined law is supposed to fix prosecutorial mistakes. The law is specifically geared towards those convicted despite their innocence or constitutional mistakes in their trial.
Cliff Middleton, Kenneth's son, told News-Press NOW that his father should be the perfect test case. But to get back into court, prosecutors have to get on board.
"What is so unique about my father's case is we have jumped through every legal hoop of Senate Bill 53 ... 14 years ago," Cliff Middleton said. "The trial judge that had sentenced my father to life without parole ... reopened her own case and overturned his conviction."
Kenneth Middleton is imprisoned over the death of his wife. He was sentenced to 200 years without parole after the victim died from a gunshot wound in 1990.
Most convictions in the criminal justice system stick. According to the United States Department of Justice, 95% of convictions are upheld on appeal.
Kenneth Middleton's case is an anomaly. His trial judge found Middleton's then-lawyer failed to effectively represent him.
Despite that ruling, an appeals court overturned the decision because the trial court had no jurisdiction to grant a new trial in the case.
Cliff Middleton told News-Press NOW prosecutors at the time offered his father an Alford plea. Under that proposed deal, Kenneth Middleton would walk free but accept guilt.
According to Cliff, his father turned the deal down because he believes he's innocent.
"Everyone knows they wouldn't be offering you the Alford plea if they thought that you were guilty or that you didn't get a fair shake," Cliff Middleton said. "In hindsight, I wish I fell on my knees and begged him to take it because look what the justice system has dealt him."
Last month, Kenneth Middleton's new defense lawyer, Kent Gipson, wrote to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker.
In that letter, Gipson said the prosecutor's office only needed to meet a "low threshold" to bring the case back to court.
"Only a jurisdictional defect has prevented Mr. Middleton from receiving the fair trial (the original) judge ordered," Gipson wrote. "With your newfound jurisdiction under S.B. 53, you now have the power to correct this injustice."
Adding another layer to the case, the original judge who ordered the new trial, Edith Messina, now advises the prosecuting attorney's office.
In a statement to WDAF-TV, the prosecutor's office said they've reviewed the case "several times."
"But, as we have explained to (Kenneth Middleton's) attorney, we always stand ready to review new and credible evidence, something that was not known at the time of trial," the statement reads.
A second man held in the same prison in Cameron may also get another chance under the new law.
Kevin Strickland was sentenced more than four decades ago for a set of homicides that occurred in Kansas City.
After an independent review, Jackson County prosecutors now say he is innocent and will attempt to use S.B. 53 to have him freed if other legal maneuvers don't work.
Cliff Middleton said he wants prosecutors to give his father the same treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.