Whenever a Northwest Missouri man accused of double murder faces trial, he will have at least 50 witnesses called in the case, including apparent testimony from a fellow detainee.
On Tuesday, Garland Joseph Nelson's defense lawyers said they only learned of a "jailhouse snitch" Monday after information about a police interview of that witness was turned over to them in discovery.
Patrick Berrigan, Nelson's primary public defender, told a Johnson County judge that they wouldn't "voluntarily unless ordered" agree to a trial date until they have access to all the evidence in the case, which the defense said it hasn't received.
"We just learned there's a jailhouse snitch involved," Berrigan said Tuesday. The witness apparently had contact with Nelson inside the Caldwell County Detention Center in June of 2020.
Stephen Sokoloff, a special assistant prosecuting attorney, said the witness "didn't tell anybody," including officers with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department, about the information until October.
The delay in notifying the defense about the witness was to ensure the witness' safety. The witness has been removed from the Caldwell County Detention Center, Sokoloff said.
The identity of the witness was not disclosed in court, though Nelson previously was charged with stealing in October. That case is partially predicated on the testimony of a fellow detainee and recorded phone calls in the jail. Nelson has been jailed since July of 2019.
Of the 52 witnesses identified by attorneys, seven don't have an address associated with them, Berrigan said. He added the defense wouldn't be able to proceed until they received those addresses.
Sokoloff asked the court to prohibit court filings from being made public in online records because of "media attention." Wagner granted the motion after the defense didn't take a position. It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday what impact the order would have on the media and public's ability to view information about the case.
Tuesday's hearing began with testimony from Caldwell County Public Health Administrator Tracy Carmen, who said she would not recommend the jail allow confidential contact visits between Nelson and his lawyers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson County Judge Michael Wagner declined to alter a previous order he entered barring the visits.
"I don't want someone catching COVID-19 because of a decision I made," Wagner said from the bench.
While considering Nelson's constitutional rights, Wagner said he also must consider the safety of the community and the risk posed by the virus. An investigator called to the witness stand by the defense testified that of 10 nearby counties, only Caldwell County was barring contact visits by attorneys.
Carmen testified that there was one active COVID-19 case among the inmates at the jail, and at least three staff have missed worked because of the virus. Berrigan countered that the jail is more than 90% empty, and other jails in the area have active cases and are still allowing visits.
When asked if jail staff had asked for a recommendation from the health department about policies, Carmen said no.