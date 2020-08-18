Buchanan County Judge Keith Marquart said statistical markers show his courtroom still is operating efficiently during COVID-19, though procedures have changed and show no sign of returning to normal in the coming weeks.
Marquart told News-Press NOW on Tuesday that his case disposition rate has only had a slight downward trend, although his courtroom is never packed to the brim as it once was.
“Well, quite frankly, when we were working from video, we weren’t able to get very much done,” Marquart said. “We’re looking forward to being able to open up again and when we were able to open up in June, we tried to get back to normal as soon as we could, as much as we could.”
The courthouse entered “phase two” of its reopening procedures in June.
Under Missouri Supreme Court rules, a chief judge may revert a courthouse to a previous phase if “any court employee, bailiff, or other court personnel currently working in a court facility tests positive for COVID-19.”
In phase two, courts may “increase” in-person proceedings for urgent matters that can be conducted with safe social distancing requirements.
Should the court enter phase three, officials can “resume” in-person court proceedings, including jury trials, with appropriate precautions. Under this phase, courts could “consider” terminating “enhanced screening procedures at court facility entrances.”
Marquart said he recently told a defendant who is on bond that a jury trial is unlikely to be convened until at least March.
Under the Supreme Court’s directives, courthouses cannot move from phase two into phase three without first spending two weeks under phase two, something Buchanan County has completed.
“I don’t see it happening any time in the future,” Marquart said. “We’ve been in phase two for several months. Just recently we went from masks optional and up to the judge to mandatory in courtrooms.”
As of Tuesday, patrons who wish to enter the courthouse must submit to a temperature screening in addition to the normal security screening process.
Deputies were seen reminding patrons of the mask requirement in public areas.