The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a multi-million dollar lawsuit this week that will see a St. Joseph woman compensated for a toxic work environment.
Danielle McGaughy first sued gas company Laclede, now the Spire, in 2016 seeking compensatory and punitive damages for racial mistreatment she endured during employment with the company.
A jury awarded McGaughy more than $8 million in 2018, and both an appeals court and the Missouri Supreme Court upheld the judgment this year.
"The only problem is I was a different color," McGaughy told News-Press NOW in an interview Friday. "And I didn't think, act or speak like the majority of the employees in the St. Joseph office."
McGaughy said she often overheard racist conversations and endured slurs.
"I heard the same racial slurs ... in the workplace," McGaughy said.
During the trial, which took place in St. Louis, court records indicate that one of McGaughy's coworkers said, "She didn't want her job taken by n (racial expletive)."
Sonal Bhatia, one of McGaughy's lawyers, said the judgment could balloon to more than $10 million when attorneys fees are included.
One of the employees featured in the court documents is former St. Joseph City Councilwoman Barbara LaBass.
According to testimony, she prominently displayed Paula Deen magazines after a scandal in which Deen was found to have used a racial slur, and McGaughy alleged the magazines weren’t on display before Deen’s incident.
LaBass also circulated an email about the "blacks and Mexicans" in which she said they were "taking over."
In a previous interview with News-Press NOW, LaBass aid she didn't remember such an email or making any racially insensitive remarks. She instead blamed "identity politics" and spoke about a rise in crime once Triumph Foods arrived in St. Joseph.
Only $1.3 million of the judgement was actual damages, while the remaining amount is for punitive damages and legal fees.
The jury found other employees who worked with McGaughy failed to properly train her and that management failed to properly rectify the mistreatment.
"I believe that if human resources had done their job from day one instead of repeatedly telling the St. Joseph supervisor and employees that my claims would 'go nowhere,' the behavior might have stopped," McGaughy said.
McGaughy told News-Press NOW on Friday that she is still working for Spire and recently received a promotion.