Newly released court documents have revealed allegations about events preceding the November 2020 death of a 10-year-old in Andrew County.
Donald Tipton is charged with the death of the child on Nov. 30, 2020. He faces 13 counts, including felony murder, domestic assault and child abuse or neglect. Booking records show Tipton is currently in the Buchanan County Jail awaiting further court hearings in the case.
According to a probable cause statement, officers were dispatched to a home in southern Andrew County on a report of an unresponsive 10-year-old. The victim was transported to Mosaic Life Care and pronounced dead at the hospital. The child is identified by initials in court documents.
Tipton told deputies the victim had taken a bath and was playing video games before he found the child unresponsive, according to court documents. Deputies were told by Tipton that the victim acted fine during the day but was tired and had two black eyes from a fall the day before. Tipton also told investigators that the victim fell earlier that day, the documents said.
Tipton stated the child was limp and cold to the touch when found, the court documents said. Tipton stated he brought the victim to the child's mother, who then performed CPR.
However, another child in the house stated that child was the one to find the victim limp and cold and screamed for Tipton, court documents said. Another child in the house told investigators the fall on the day the victim died "didn't do anything to [the victim]" and alleged Tipton had been hitting the victim the previous days, the documents report.
That child also told investigators about Tipton "throwing" the victim around the bathtub, according to the court documents. When removed from the bathtub, the victim was making sounds and would flinch but "at one point [the victim] just stopped," that child said. Another child in the house stated they saw the victim being removed from the bathtub as well and that the victim was breathing but it was very faint.
According to court documents, Tipton allegedly sent one child to get ice on four separate occasions that day and made the victim take an ice bath. Both children reported they were instructed by Tipton on what to say to the victim's mother and investigators, the court documents said.
