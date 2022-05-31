A St. Joseph police officer and his wife were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for a $99,000 wire fraud scheme in which they used debit cards from a local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, where they served as officers, for spending on personal items.
Michael A. Hardin, 46, and his wife, Sarah J. Hardin, 42, were charged in a seven-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Teresa A. Moore, United States Attorney, Western District of Missouri.
Michael Hardin, an officer with the St. Joseph Police Department, was the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Northwest Missouri Lodge #3 for approximately 10 years. Sarah Hardin, formerly a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, was the treasurer of the lodge for approximately 10 years. The lodge, headquartered in St. Joseph, is a fraternity of approximately 300 law enforcement officers from police departments in nine Northwest Missouri counties.
The indictment alleges the Hardins used debit cards linked to the bank accounts of the Fraternal Order of Police Northwest Missouri Lodge #3 to make $99,000 in purchases for their own personal gain over a four-year period from December 2015 to December 2019.
According to the indictment, Sarah Hardin allegedly used two debit cards to make purchases at Walmart, Menards, Party City, Hy-Vee, and other businesses for personal items and expenses. Michael Hardin allegedly used one debit card to make purchases from various merchants, including Hampton Inn, for personal items and expenses.
The Hardins did not provide information about the spending to the members of the lodge, the indictment says, nor did they seek approval to use lodge funds for personal items.
The indictment charges Sarah Hardin with four counts of wire fraud and Michael Hardin with three counts of wire fraud.
Evidence supporting the charges will be presented to a federal trial jury, which will determine guilt or innocence.
