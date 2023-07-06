Couple charged after allegedly feeding baby meth
A St. Joseph couple is facing charges after allegedly delivering a baby in the back of a truck while the mother was high and then putting methamphetamine in the infant’s bottle.

Geoff C. Taylor, 55, and Jada N. Minter, 23, both are charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. In addition, he is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and she is charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to Buchanan County court documents.

Probable cause statements for Jada N. Minter and Geoff C. Taylor.

