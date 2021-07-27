A corrections officer at the Western Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Buchanan County has been charged for sexual contact with an offender after becoming pregnant.
According to court documents, during the fall and winter of 2020, 26-year-old Haven Shank engaged in sexual acts with an offender. The inmate told investigators that he and Shank engaged in intercourse on about five different occasions.
One witness told investigators Shank told her in April 2021 she became pregnant by an offender, court records said. The inmate said a telephone conversation with Shank discussed a name for Shank's unborn child.
On June 10, Shank's ex-husband Brandon Shank told investigators he received information from her family that Shank was pregnant from an offender, according to court records. Brandon Shank provided investigators with a screenshot from Shank's Twitter account indicating the offender is the father to her unborn child.
Shank has a preliminary hearing Aug. 6.
