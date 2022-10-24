Semhar Tadese

Semhar Tadese, a tenant at Brittany Village Apartments, has been without air conditioning for more than a month.

Semhar Tadese has been without air conditioning for a month in her Brittany Village apartment, and as winter approaches, she may not have heat either.

Tadese and her toddler son greeted a News-Press NOW reporter at the door of their apartment. Ceiling fans were spinning and the falling rain could be heard through the open windows, yet the place was warm and stuffy. She said their air conditioning broke a month ago and still hadn’t been fixed by maintenance.

Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.