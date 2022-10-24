Semhar Tadese has been without air conditioning for a month in her Brittany Village apartment, and as winter approaches, she may not have heat either.
Tadese and her toddler son greeted a News-Press NOW reporter at the door of their apartment. Ceiling fans were spinning and the falling rain could be heard through the open windows, yet the place was warm and stuffy. She said their air conditioning broke a month ago and still hadn’t been fixed by maintenance.
“If it’s hot, he cannot sleep,” Tadese said of her young son. “I wake up at 1:28 a.m. and still I’m not sleeping because my breathing is bad. I will go outside and come back.”
Her 6-year-old daughter told her teacher her home doesn’t have air conditioning, which the teacher mentioned to Tadese last week at parent-teacher conferences. It’s one of the reasons why the city of St. Joseph has asked a Buchanan County judge to grant a limited receiver to take over management of the Brittany Village Apartments, located at 1601 N. 36th St.
The main purpose of the receivership was because Apex Brittany MO, LP, the owner of the apartment complex, hadn’t paid the city about $180,000 in past-due sewer bills. A hearing was set Monday for a judge to decide whether to grant a receivership or not, however that hearing was pushed back after Apex Brittany paid what was due right before the hearing started.
While the apartment complex has potentially paid off its outstanding bills to the city (it’s still waiting to ensure the money goes through), the ownership owes other entities money and has a history of not paying utility bills on time, as News-Press NOW reported earlier this month. Assistant City Attorney Jason Soper said the city also will argue that the poor conditions some tenants are living in are another reason why a limited receiver should be appointed.
The city has asked that Nicholas Robb be appointed the receiver, which would allow him to manage all assets and operate all the affairs of Brittany Village for a certain period.
“Other people are owed money by this company,” Soper said. “We're also concerned about the quality of living for the tenants that are there, so we're looking at all issues.”
Jeff Penland, the executive director of the St. Joseph Housing Authority, was at the hearing Monday prepared to testify about the poor living conditions at Brittany Village.
“When we see the quality standards deteriorate — property maintenance issues, safety issues, life safety issues, for instance, no heat in winter months, cold months — we take them seriously.
“We don't want to be in a situation where tenants lose their assistance,” he said. “Some of these tenants can't afford to relocate and that's the biggest issue.”
Tadese said she’s lived in Brittany Village since 2015 and never had any problems until last year when management changed. That's when maintenance stopped fixing requests, including her HVAC system. Now she’s looking to move but can’t find an affordable apartment that will fit her family.
The hearing to decide if a limited receiver should be appointed to Brittany Village Apartments was moved to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
“What I hope is they rectify the situation either with the current ownership or with the receivership coming in and cleaning up the property,” Penland said.
